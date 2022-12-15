“We have to work hard to regain trust“. This was stated by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, regarding the investigation launched by the Belgian judiciary into alleged corruption by third countries, aimed at influencing the decision-making processes of Parliament.

“Corruption, events like this, erode trust in institutions and this is painful” he adds, explaining that “today Parliament approved a resolution outlining the next steps”. Among other things “I will work with Roberta Metsola” on “an ethical body for the EU institutions”.