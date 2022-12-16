As a precautionary measure, the Pd’s Guarantee Commission suspended MEP Andrea Cozzolino, brought into play by Francesco Giorgi in the Qatargate scandal that hit the European Parliament. A provision, obtained after a meeting that took place at the request of the secretary Enrico Letta, which is “immediately executive” and arrives “in order to take the most appropriate decisions, to guarantee the honourability of the community of democrats and women and to protect the exponents themselves called into question so that they are more free to explain their reasons and provide the clarifications that will be requested by the investigating authorities”.

“The Democratic Party – continues the statement – confirms that it is the injured party in this affair and will act accordingly in all judicial offices”. During the meeting “the members resolved to suspend the honorable Andrea Cozzolino as a precaution from the register of members and voters of the Democratic Party, as well as from all the party bodies of which he could possibly be a part”. This until the closure of the ongoing investigations by the Belgian judiciary. In the meantime, the MEP tried to clarify his position, at the moment he is not even registered in the register of suspects: “I feel in the blender. And I ended up there only because Francesco Giorgi said he had a suspicion about me. I am indignant at the judicial events that I hear from the press and which strongly undermine the credibility of the European institutions. On a personal level I am completely unrelated to the investigation. Cozzolino enjoys parliamentary immunity, it is possible that the Brussels investigators are waiting to have some more burning documents or evidence about him in hand before asking for his arrest.

The Socialists & Democrats parliamentary group, of which it belonged together with the arrested vice president Eva Kaili, was also very shaken by the story. Before a plenary vote last November 24 on a provision which claimed that Qatar had obtained the World Cup thanks to corruption, in a chat with colleagues whom he invited to vote “no”, he wrote: “The EU Parliament should not accuse a country without evidence from the competent judicial authorities”.