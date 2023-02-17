The situation in which Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella finds himself is “extremely violent”, because “it is very hard for a man to be accused wrongly, to be locked up wrongly, to be smeared in this way by leaks in the press”. This was underlined by the lawyer of the Italian-Belgian politician, Maxim Toeller, on the sidelines of the council chamber which confirmed his arrest. Toeller will appeal, so a new hearing should be held within two weeks.