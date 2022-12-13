Qatargate, second wave of searches. Seals also in the EU Parliament: there is a repentant

There seems to be a penitent in the scandal engulfing Brussels. After the arrest of one of the vice-presidents of the European Parliament, the Greek socialist Eva Kaili, and three other people, including former MEP Antonio Panzeri, yesterday the Belgian prosecutor’s investigation into the alleged bribes paid by Qatar reached a breakthrough. A second wave of searches, also in the seat of parliament in Brussels, has brought to 19 private residences and offices to which the investigators have so far placed the seals while six are still arrested, of which four are in prison. The money seized so far is around one million euros: the police found 150,000 euros at the home of former vice president Kaili, while another 600,000 euros were found in the suitcase his father was carrying when he was stopped. In Panzeri’s Bergamo home, the tax police instead seized 17 thousand euros in cash, according to reports from Ansa.

After the expulsion of Eva Kaili, elected with the Greek Panhellenic Socialist Movement (Pasok), four MEPs from the Socialists and Democrats group decided to suspend themselves from their posts: the Belgian Marc Tarabella, whose house was searched last Saturday, the compatriot Maria Arena, who resigned as chairman of the human rights commission and Italians Andrea Cozzolino, who stepped back from his post as emergency coordinator, and Pietro Bartolo, who served as shadow rapporteur for the dossier from the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (Libe). According to reports from La Repubblica there would be indications of a “repentant” behind the latest searches, also conducted in the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg.

“The European Parliament, dear colleagues, is under attack; European democracy is under attack; and our way of being open, free and democratic societies is under attack”, said the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, speaking in the chamber yesterday. “The enemies of democracy, for whom the very existence of this parliament is a threat, will stop at nothing. These malign actors, linked to autocratic third countries, have allegedly armed unions, unions, individuals, aides and deputies in an attempt to stifle our trials.”