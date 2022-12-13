Europe needs Qatar more and more: that’s why

Qatargate will not lead to any upheaval. Perhaps for the politicians and MEPs involved, yes. But certainly not in the relations between the European Union and Qatar, despite the discovery of the funds donated by Doha to EU politicians to influence opinions and decisions regarding the Gulf country. The reason? It’s very simple. Europe needs Qatar more and more.

And certainly not for the World Cup in progress and now indeed towards the finishing straight in Doha and surroundings with the final on next Sunday. No, Europe has and will increasingly need Qatar in terms of energy and gas imports. Especially after the severing of relations between the Old Continent and Russia, which will have an even greater impact in the coming years.

According to many energy experts, Qatar is becoming the Saudi Arabia of natural gas: an indispensable energy supplier with vast reserves and very low costs. This means that Qatar will be able to sell natural gas longer and more profitably than other major exporters such as Australia and Russia, even as climate change forces many countries to reduce their use of fossil fuels.

Just look at the numbers. With a proven resource of 23.8 trillion cubic meters, Qatar has the second largest gas reserves in the world after Russia, thus becoming one of the main players in the global gas market. With a production of 171 billion cubic meters, it ranks fourth in the world after China, Russia and the United States. Among the nations that export hydrocarbons to the Middle East and North Africa, Qatar occupies the first place.

Not only. The role and weight of Qatar are destined to increase further. All studies and analyzes indicate that Qatar continues to have significant growth potential in the energy markets. According to a report by the International Gas Union’s Global LNG, Qatar will be the top gas producer and exporter internationally by 2026, thanks to efforts to increase its production rate.

The strengthening trend of Qatar’s energy dependence is set to increase

Europe’s interest in the Qatar has been growing sharply since Russia invaded Ukraine. While the conflict in Ukraine continues on the ground, the European Union continues to hold out and is actively working to reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas. This makes Qatar the obvious counterweight to Russia’s monopoly on natural gas supplies to Europe.

