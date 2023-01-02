The Belgian justice has requested the waiver of the parliamentary immunity of the S&D group MEPs Andrea Cozzolino and the Belgian Marc Tarabella, involved in the international corruption scandal renamed Qatargate. The newspapers Le Soir and Knack write it, while the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, in a tweet, confirmed the start of the revocation procedure, without however indicating which MEPs they are. “Following a request from the Belgian judicial authorities, I have launched an emergency procedure for the waiver of the immunity of two members of the European Parliament. There will be no impunity. None,” Metsola wrote on twitter.

