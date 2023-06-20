Qatargate, prosecutor Claise, who raised the case, resigns from office

The Qatargate ends up in smoke. The Belgian prosecutor Claisethe one who raised the case of international corruptionwas forced to leave the assignment for conflict of interest. His son Nicholas works with one of the MEPs involved in the investigation. To point out the incompatibility to the judge was the defense of the MEP of the Democratic Party Andrea Cozzolino. The lawyers explained that the renunciation was due to a potential conflict of interest: Claise’s eldest son, Nicholas, co-founded “in equal shares with five other shareholders the company Brc&Co, specialized in sales of cbd, the cannabis sold legally“. A company of which the two are still co-shareholders today. Among the shareholders is Ugo Le Maire, son of the MEP Mary Arena. Never investigated but often ended up in the investigation.

There Claise gives up became inevitable when, at 4.04pm on Monday, Cozzolino’s lawyer sent a letter letter directly to judgeinforming him of the discovery and asking him to resign. If not, the attorney would file a second appealafter the request for recusal presented in February but then rejected by the Belgian courts. “We are relieved – explains the lawyer -. We are sorry that the investigating judge has not been picked up directly from the case. We can now hope that an “objective” analysis of the words of the “repentant” will be made Panzerirespecting the law and justice”.

