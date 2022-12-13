“The Pd, in this affair, is the injured party and will appear as a civil party in the ongoing judicial proceeding. Similarly we will maintain inflexible attitudes in line with our Statute towards any members of the Democratic Party involved”. This is what we read in a note from the secretariat of the Democratic Party on the Qatargate affair.

“We are disconcerted by the news relating to the judicial investigation underway in Brussels. News that pushes us to take a hard line and to demand maximum inflexibility. The acts and behaviors that are emerging are, in fact, of an absolute gravity and undermine the reputation of the institution, the European Parliament, which for us is the heart of democracy”, he underlines.

“We ask the judiciary to shed full light and the European institutions to be inflexible in assuming all the necessary measures. We have also asked for the establishment of a commission of inquiry of the European Parliament which, in the shortest possible time, can shed full light on what What is certain is that all the parliamentary acts demonstrate that any attempts to influence the decisions taken by the Pd delegation to the European Parliament have proved fruitless, given that the positions taken and the votes cast have been the most rigid in expressing a harsh condemnation of Qatar on issues of fundamental importance, in particular on the front of human rights and workers’ rights”.