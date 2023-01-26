Qatargate: Panzeri’s wife and daughter are free again

The two criminal sections of the Brescia Court of Appeal have taken note of the note from the Education Office of Brussels, received yesterday afternoon, which renunciation of the delivery procedure and revoked the precautionary measure of house arrest against Silvia Panzeri and of Colleoni Maria Dolores, respectively daughter and wife of the former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri. The president Claudio Castelli communicates it in a note. The two women were arrested on 9 December on the basis of a European arrest warrant as part of the Qatargate investigation.

Panzeri’s choice to collaborate with the investigators

A decision that was not motivated in detail but which is hypothesized to be linked to the choice of the former socialist MEP to “repent” and collaborate with the Brussels investigators on the scandal linked to the alleged corruption to favor the interests of Qatar and Morocco.

