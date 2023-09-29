However, he will have to respect a series of conditions: he will not be able to leave Belgium or have contact with the other suspects

The former MEP of the Democratic Party and of Article One Antonio Panzeri, accused in Belgium as part of the investigation into alleged corruption aimed at influencing the decision-making mechanisms of the EU institutions, called Qatargate, he was released again. The council chamber, informs the newspaper Le Soir, decided yesterday to remove his electronic bracelet. Panzeri spent four months locked up in the Saint-Gilles prison, and was then placed under house arrest, with the bracelet. Panzeri is free, but must comply with a series of conditions: in particular, he will not be able to leave Belgium or have contact with the other suspects.