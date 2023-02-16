The council chamber in Brussels has decided to confirm the detention of the former MEP of the Democratic Party first and of Article One, then, Pier Antonio Panzeri and the former vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili. Le Soir reports it. Marc Tarabella also remains in prison, communicates a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office.

Attorney Maxim Toeller has announced that he will appeal, so another hearing should be held within a fortnight.