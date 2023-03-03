Qatar-gate, Tabarella’s lawyers reiterate that they will fight “to get an innocent person out of jail”

Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella, investigated in the context of the investigation for alleged corruption aimed at influencing the decision-making processes of the EU institutions, will remain in prison for at least another month. This was decided by the judges, to whom the lawyers of the Italian-born politician had appealed after the first validation of the arrests, reports Le Soir citing his lawyers. His lawyers reiterate that they will fight “to get an innocent person out of jail”.

Former Vice President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili he will remain in prison for at least another two months. This was decided by the Chambre de mise en accusation of the Brussels Court of Appeal, informs the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, rejecting the appeal presented by the lawyers of Greek politics. Kaili, under investigation as part of the investigation for alleged corruption aimed at influencing EU decision-making processes, has a two-year-old daughter, whom she can meet twice a month.

