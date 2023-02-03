Niccolò Figà-Talamanca, in preventive detention since 9 December as part of the investigation into the Qatargatego back to freedom. In fact, the release of the former secretary of the NGO has been ordered No Peace Without Justicewho is expected to leave the Saint-Gilles prison in the next few hours: according to a The printFigà-Talamanca – who was questioned this morning – should be released unconditionallyi.e. without restrictive measures.

Already in December the judges of the Council Chamber had ordered his release with the measure of the electronic bracelet, but the appeal of the prosecutor – later accepted – had prevented his release. They still remain in prison Antonio Panzeriwho achieved the status of a repentant, his former assistant Francesco Giorgi and his partner, the former Vice-President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili.