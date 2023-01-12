“Today I presented to the group leaders of the European Parliament a first set of proposals to reform, rebuild confidence and reassert the Parliament as a modern and open institution”. The news was announced by the president Roberta Metsola. The package of measures aims to increase “transparency, ethics and improve working relations with third countries”, to try to prevent the recurrence of facts such as those highlighted by the investigations conducted by Belgian investigators into suspected corruption by Third countries, aimed at influencing the work of EU institutions.