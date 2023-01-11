The president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola will present at the conference of the presidents of the un package of measures aimed at increasing “transparency, ethics and improving working relations with third countries”, to try to prevent the recurrence of facts such as those highlighted by the investigations conducted by Belgian investigators for suspected corruption by third countries, aimed at influence the work of EU institutions. The package is analyzed point by point by Transparency International, a Brussels-based NGO, which considers the one put forward by Metsola a “serious proposal”, which addresses “many of the points on which we have been campaigning for years”, even if there are negatives, such as the continued reliance on self-enforcement, which “doesn’t work”.

The first declared objective is foresee a ‘cooling off’ period for former MEPs who want to become lobbyists: a period of 12 months is proposed, after the end of the mandate, during which former MEPs could not join the transparency register, and therefore could not lobby Parliament immediately after the end of the mandate. For the NGO, a cooling-off period for MEPs should have been foreseen for some time, so the proposal is positive. Conversely, it should be equivalent to the period (from 5 to 24 months) for which the former MEP receives an allowance, at the expense of the taxpayer, observes Transparency International.

A second measure provides for greater transparency on the activities of parliamentarians: one would be introduced ‘Integrity’ section on the homepage of the Parliament website, with information on sanctions, declarations of gifts, trips made to third countries not at the expense of Parliament, declaration of meetings on the agenda, information and links to the transparency register. For Transparency International, it is an “excellent” idea, even if the travel declarations should also include those paid for by the European Parliament.

It is then proposed to introduce theobligation to enter the participation of lobbyists in the transparency register, NGOs and other stakeholders to committees and to limit, inter alia, the number of badges available to any single organisation. Transparency International supports the measure. There would also be an obligation for all Members of Parliament to make public, in an easily accessible way, all meetings on the agenda with third parties connected to a resolution. For Transparency, the obligation should cover all meetings with stakeholders, not just those related to a resolution.

Furthermore, the activities and meetings of any informal grouping of MEPs, such as friendship groups with third countries (the one with Qatar leapt into the limelight last month) would be prohibited. Non-EU countries should interact with Parliament only through the Foreign Affairs Committee and other relevant official bodies. For Transparency, it’s a “good proposition”.

Furthermore, all those entering Parliament’s premises should provide information on the date, time and purpose of the visit. And a daily badge, no longer permanent, would be provided for former MEPs; former MEPs could no longer provide access to third parties and the current access rights for the entourage of former MEPs can be revoked. For Transparency, this is a “good proposition”.

Furthermore, before taking up the role of rapporteur, or shadow rapporteur, on a report or resolution, the MEP will have to submit a Disclosure of potential conflicts of interest. As regards the declaration of MEPs’ financial interests, it should be made clearer, with more information on MEPs’ side activities and more checks on compliance with the rules. For the NGO, paid collateral activities should be prohibited for MEPs, as is already the case for the Commission.

Also provided is a specific training for MEPs and parliamentary assistants on the rules on finance, conduct and whistleblowing. A strengthening of the ethics committee has also been proposed: for Transparency, it is a proposal aimed at maintaining the status quo.

Motions for human rights resolutions based on urgency should also be accepted only if they come from committees, after internal discussion, limited in length and focused on human rights issues. It then declares its intention to strengthen cooperation with the judicial authorities, a “declaration of intent which is welcome”, according to Transparency International. Finally, the list of sanctionable activities will be reviewed. For the NGO, in addition to the sanctionable activities, sanctions should also be reviewed, so that they serve as an effective deterrent.