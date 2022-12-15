Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has just arrived in Brussels to participate in the European Council and immediately commented on Qatargate with very harsh words: “The reaction must be firm and decisive, without discounts”. And again: “The story has devastating contours, let it be full light”.

On the subject of the manoeuvre, on the other hand, after saying that the opinion of the European Commission confirms “the excellent work done”, he explained that “he expects progress from the summit”. And then: «I expect a move forward on the energy dossier, the issue is relevant, and the issue is political. We are called to confirm our support for Ukraine but this also means giving effective responses to the domain of consequences: the issue is political and not very technical, the Council has what it takes to make progress and we will seek common solutions that are effective”. .