Qatargate, Eva Kaili: “I didn’t want to lie and I paid for it”

The scandal of Qatargate which involved prominent MPs from the EU Parliament it’s not finished, alleged ties and new clues keep popping up. Meanwhile, Eva returns to speak KailiFrancis’ partner George and former Vice President of the EU Parliament. “It is sad to see how the law is not respected presumption of innocence. I’m sorry – Kaili tells Corriere della Sera – that none of the MEPs has looked for me listen to my version“. On his time in the cell and at home with the electronic bracelet he has a clear opinion: “Declaring myself guilty or doing big names I would be right back my daughterbut since I should have liedI never even thought it could be an option”. According to Kaili, this is the same situation in which MEP Antonio Panzeri found himself, declaring that Kaili would be destined for 250 thousand euros of the alleged bribes.

“I think – Kaili continues to Corriere – that the repentance and the confessions Of Panzeri were obtained under threat. The message was clear: if you name names, we offer you a agreement and release your wife and daughter from prison. When Francesco (Giorgi, his partner, collaborator of Panzeri, ed) was arrested and they impounded the car, I thought of a car accident. Then they sent me the news that Panzeri had also been arrested. I panicked. I knew in his office that it is in the room abovewhere I never go, there was a suitcase of Panzeri and I found lots of money. I couldn’t figure out what had happened, but I wanted to get that money away from home to give it back to Panzeri, the one I thought was the owner. I have not thought in the slightest of making use of my parliamentary immunity, and this proves that I did not know absolutely what that money really represented.”

