The “real scandal” is that of the MEPs spied on by Belgium. The complaint, in an exclusive interview given to ‘Corriere della Sera’ (before Judge Michel Claise forbade her to make statements to the press), is Eva Kailiarrested in Belgium six months ago because she was accused of being part of a hypothetical system of corruption in the European Parliament linked to Qatar and Morocco headed by Antonio Panzeri, who was free a few days ago.

“After all these months, nothing new has come out. Parliament has protections that no lobbyist can break down”, says the MEP, underlining that there is, however, “one disturbing thing I would like to raise”: “From the judicial file my lawyers found that the Belgian secret services would put the activities of the members of the Pegasus special commission are under observation (which investigates illegal interceptions of European leaders by Morocco, ed). The fact that elected members of Parliament are being spied on by the secret services should raise major concerns about the health of our European democracy. I think that’s the real scandal.”

“If I had mentioned important names I would have gone back to my daughter, but I would have had to lie”, says Kaili, who has been free for a few days. Her arrest took place because during the raid on 9 December she asked her father to take away from home a suitcase with 700,000 euros in cash inside which, for the magistrates, was the money collected with her husband Francesco Giorgi. The couple immediately defended themselves by declaring that the money belonged to the former European parliamentarian Antonio Panzeri. A circumstance that Kaili explains as follows: “When Francesco was arrested and they confiscated his car, I thought of a road accident. Then they sent me the news that Panzeri had also been arrested. I panicked. I knew that in his office which is in the room upstairs, where I never go, there was a suitcase of Panzeri’s and I found a lot of money. I couldn’t understand what had happened, but I wanted to get that money away from home to give it back to Panzeri, the one who I thought he was the owner.”

Kaili says he knows “that Panzeri received donations” but “the parliamentary committees I sit on and my legislative work have no relation to his activities”. As for the relationship between Panzeri and Giorgi, “Panzeri was Francesco’s employer and hired him when he was only a twenty-year-old student” and “Francesco had a very deep sense of gratitude and moral obligation towards him” .

On Panzeri’s statements (among other things he declared that 250 thousand euros were intended for her), Kaili explains: “I think Panzeri’s repentance and confessions were obtained under threat. The message was clear: if you name names, you we offer a deal and free your wife and daughter from prison. These methods are not worthy of the rule of law. They did the same to me. Pleading guilty or naming big names I would have gotten right back to my daughter, but since I would have to lie, I never even thought it could be an option.During the first interrogation and before repenting, Panzeri mentioned the names of two Italian-speaking members of parliament and not mine, and he does not mention me even in wiretaps. he was arrested, the other person had no problem, I still wonder why. Maybe because protected by special immunity?”.

“It is sad to see how the presumption of innocence is not respected. I am sorry that none of the MEPs sought me out to hear my version. I appreciated the position of Massimiliano Smeriglio (SD) and I am very grateful to Deborah Bergamini (PDL), the bravest Italian deputy who dared to visit me in prison and denounced the inhumane methods used against me”.