Michel Claise, investigating judge in Brussels who heads the investigation called Qatargate, “decided this evening to withdraw from the dossier” as a “precautionary measure, to allow justice to continue its work serenely”. The Belgian newspaper Le Soir writes it. The direction of the investigation will be entrusted to “another investigating judge”.

According to Le Soir and other Belgian media with Dhnet.be and La Libre, which report a statement from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office this evening, “in the dossier concerning suspicions of corruption within the European Parliament, elements have recently emerged” which “could raise questions on the objective functioning of the investigation”. “As a precautionary measure, to allow justice to work serenely and maintain a necessary separation between private and family life and professional responsibilities, the judge informs us that he has decided this evening to withdraw from the dossier. This despite the absence of elements effective that can question the probity of each and the consequent work that the investigators and he himself have done in this investigation”.

It would have been a potential conflict of interest that led the investigating judge Michel Claise to leave the Qatargate investigation. According to LeSoir, in fact, the son of the magistrate and that of MEP Marie Arena, not under investigation but whose name is mentioned in the case file, would have created a company together in 2018. Marc Tarabella’s lawyer would have reported it , Maxim Töller, and the revelation would have caused Claise to step down from handling the case.

In particular, according to the Belgian newspaper, Claise’s eldest son, Nicolas, and Marie Arena’s son, Ugo, in 2018 allegedly “co-founded in equal shares with five other investors” a company specialized in the sale of legal cannabis .

The direction of the investigation will therefore pass to another investigating judge, who “has already intervened in the dossier several times previously”, concludes the note.