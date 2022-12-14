The Belgian investigation into Qatargate which is making the European Parliament tremble, conducted by the Brussels judge Michel Claise, started from declassification of part of an investigation conducted by the Sureté de l’Etat, the secret service of Belgium, in collaboration with other European intelligence serviceson the interference of a foreign power. This was written, quoting well-informed sources and the Ministry of Justice, by Le Soir and Knack, the two Belgian media which revealed the operation last Friday.

When they searched the Brussels home of Antonio Panzeri, former MEP of the Democratic Party and then of Article One, the Belgian investigators were not surprised to find large amounts of cash, they write. Simply because the Belgian secret services had already made a ‘visit’ to the house of the former secretary of the Milan Chamber of Labor, finding large amounts of cash. The Sureté investigation allegedly began in 2021, according to reports from Le Soir and Knack, in collaboration with five foreign secret services.

Once the cash was discovered in Panzeri’s house, the Belgian 007s declassified part of the dossier, sending it to the OCRC, the Central Office for Repression of Corruption, initiating the investigation by judge Michel Claise. At this point, on 12 July 2022, the Belgian justice began to investigate, arriving at the arrest of Panzeri, his assistant Francesco Giorgi, the now former vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili and Nicolò Figà Talamanca (the names of the arrested have never been confirmed by the Prosecutor).

“EMIRATES OUTSIDE THE INVESTIGATION” – “The United Arab Emirates are absolutely unrelated to this investigation,” says Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, president and founder of the Emirates Policy Center in Abu Dhabi, rejecting in statements to Adnkronos the accusations of those who claim they were “spies” for the Emirates to give the ‘la’ to the Belgian investigation into Qatargate which is making the European Parliament tremble.

According to Al-Ketbi, who teaches political science at the University of the UAE and was listed among the 50 most influential women in the Arab world in 2018, behind these discrediting news stories are “those who are against the UAE”, adding that the Gulf country “does not derive any benefit from this affair”.

Referring to the question of visa liberalization between the EU and Qatar, with the legislative proposal sent back to the Commission after the arrests, Al-Ketbi recalls that the Emirates “have already obtained the exemption of the Schengen visa for a long time (since 2015, ed)” and therefore “there is no rivalry on this issue from the Emirates”. Finally, on relations between Doha and Abu Dhabi, Al-Ketbi believes that “they have improved a lot” after the visit to Qatar by the UAE president, Mohammed bin Zayed, and the meeting with the Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.