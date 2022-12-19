Qatargate, green light for the delivery of Panzeri’s wife to Belgium

The Brescia judges have given the go-ahead for the delivery to Belgium of the wife of Antonio Panzeri, at the center of the investigation into corruption in the European institutions. Maria Dolores Colleoni, under house arrest together with her daughter Silvia Panzeri, is accused of being “fully aware of the activities” of the former MEP. After about five hours of deliberation, the judges of the Brescia Court of Appeal accepted the request made by the Belgian prosecutor’s office, rejecting the requests of Colleoni’s lawyers, who have five days to request an appeal to the Cassation. In the event of conviction, the Court has nonetheless established that the sentence is served in Italy.

“I was not aware of my husband’s affairs”, the 67-year-old declared today in the courtroom, who denied having ever taken “holidays worth 100 thousand euros”. “There are no reasons for our client to be handed over,” said her lawyer, Angelo De Riso. “Prison would be a more serious afflictive measure than house arrest, established by the Italian judge, a violation of the Convention on Human Rights, because the measure would be aggravated without the suspect having violated the house arrest”.

The woman was placed under house arrest, at her sister’s house, after the discovery of 17 thousand euros and valuable watches during searches by the Milan prosecutor’s office in the home of the Panzeri family in Calusco d’Adda. Tomorrow the Brescia Court of Appeal will instead evaluate the position of his daughter Silvia. According to the international arrest warrant requested by the Belgian authorities, “the two women appear to be fully aware of the activities of their husband/father” and seem to “participate in the transport of ‘gifts’ given to Morocco by the Moroccan ambassador in Poland”.