Before the Belgian investigators Francesco Giorgi, companion of the now deposed vice-president of the Eurochamber Eva Kaili, confessed to having been part of an organization used by Morocco and Qatar for the purpose of interfering and influencing European affairs. His role was to handle the cash. The Belgian French-speaking newspaper Le Soir wrote this this morning on the basis of documents viewed together with La Repubblica.

According to the newspaper, Giorgi also indicated that he suspected that Andrea Cozzolino and Marc Tarabella, both MEPs of the S&D group, would have taken money through Antonio Panzeri. Morocco is reportedly involved in the suspected corruption affair through its external intelligence service, DGED. According to the documents consulted by the two newspapers – the newspaper continues – Panzeri, Cozzolino and Giorgi would have been in contact with Dged and Abderrahim Atmoun, the Moroccan ambassador to Poland.

Thus a new investigative track has opened up in the maxi-investigation on Qatargate: according to the private Greek broadcaster Mega TV, there would be over 60 MEPs in the crosshairs of the investigation conducted by the Belgian justice, mostly belonging to the political families of the Socialists & Democrats, the European People’s Party and other left-wing parties. Meanwhile, the European Parliament’s vote is expected today on the resolution which imposes the halt of all legislative dossiers concerning Qatar and a tightening on the transparency of friendship groups with the country, as well as on all the badges of “those who represent the interests of Qatar”.