“If it proves true” the case of corruption in the European Parliament “then it is a very serious thing“. It was articulated by the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, commenting on “in Half an hour more’ on Rai 3 the case of suspected corruption from Qatar which involves members of the EP including Eva Kaili, vice president of Parliament European, Antonio Panzeri and Luca Visentini, former MEP and general secretary of the international organization of trade unions Ituc respectively.

Conversing with Lucia Annunziata, Gentiloni underlined that “if what emerges from the media were confirmed, it would essentially be representatives of the European Parliament who would have received money to turn a blind eye to working conditions in Qatar” and all this “would be a shameful affair”.

“It’s a very serious reputational damage for the European Parliament”, insists Gentiloni. “If it is confirmed that someone has taken money to influence opinion” on the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament, it would be “a one of the most dramatic stories of corruption in recent years“.

“I am sure that the European Parliament will work seriously against” all forms of “corruption”. “Brussels we know very well that it is the city with the greatest presence of economic, state, NGO lobbies: all of them have offices in Brussels. And therefore the risks of corruption must be contained with serious work by the European Parliament”, said the EU Commissioner.

As for the people involved in the alleged corruption, “it has been years – notes Gentiloni – that the left has understood that corruption” is not the prerogative of just one political alignment “but of all” alignments, including the left. “I think the left – you say – has understood that corrupt behavior is not the prerogative of the right or of the left itself. The corrupt are of the right and of the left”. The dramatic point of the story – Gentiloni observed – is that these episodes of corruption concern workers who need protection and this is an indispensable value for the left. It is right that there should be a debate about this.”