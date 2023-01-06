Eva Kaili’s daughter arrived in the Haren prison in Brussels in the early afternoon to meet her mother, detained in the Qatargate case. This is the first meeting between the former vice president of the Eurochamber and her 22-month-old daughter since Kaili was arrested on 10 December. The daughter arrived by taxi and was accompanied by her maternal grandfather, Alexandros Kaili, who was also detained after being caught with a suitcase of cash as he left a Brussels hotel but released a few days later.