Eva Kaili, detained since 9 December for the investigation into Qatargate, will have to remain in prison for at least a month. This is the choice of the federal prosecutor’s office regarding the former vice president of the European Parliament, who will be able to appeal against the decision taken by the judges of the council chamber within 24 hours. In this case, you must appear at the Brussels Court of Appeal within 15 days.

The prosecutor also indicates that, in the interest of the investigation, no further information will be provided for the moment.