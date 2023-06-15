The federal prosecutor’s office in Brussels has revoked the European arrest warrant issued on 10 February against MEP Andrea Cozzolino. The defenders of Cozzolino, the lawyers Federico Conte, Dezio Ferraro and Raffaele Bifulco make it known. “Cozzolino, as he declared he wanted to do from the very first moment – they explain – will travel to Brussels as a free man to be interrogated. Cozzolino will remain at the disposal of judge Claise for any preliminary investigation that may be necessary”. Faced with the revocation of the European arrest warrant, “which achieves the objective that the defense set for itself”, Cozzolino renounced the appeal presented in Cassation against the sentence of the Court of Appeal of Naples on May 16th with which it was the extradition request presented by the Belgian judicial authority was accepted.