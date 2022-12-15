During the discussion between the leaders of the EU countries and the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in the European Council, the “concern” of the heads of state and government for the repercussions that the investigation into suspected corruption by third countries could have on the image of the European Union. This was reported by EU sources in Brussels.

Read also

The concern is also motivated by the fact that public opinion does not distinguish between the various European institutions, therefore, the image damage risks ‘denting’ all the institutions, not just the Parliament. “Everyone is worried”, explains the source, adding however that the heads of state and government have expressed “support” for the initiatives announced by Roberta Metsola in the field of controls on those who have access to the structures of Parliament, accredited NGOs, as well to the commission of inquiry requested today by the House. During the discussion, “sensitive” issues were also addressed, given that the investigation by the Belgian judiciary started thanks to the Sureté de l’Etat, the intelligence of the Kingdom.

THE INVESTIGATION – He would have been spotted “an indeterminate and very large group of people” dedicated to the consummation of “facts of corruption” operating “within European structures with or without ties to the European Union”. This is stated in the search decree carried out, on a mandate from the Milan prosecutor’s office, as part of the Belgian investigation renamed Qatargate which led to the arrest, among others, of former MEP Antonio Panzeri and his former collaborator Francesco George. The provision speaks, in a generic way, of “facts of corruption” which translate into “large sums of money” in exchange for one’s business and express reference is also made to the money seized from the former vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili. A seizure of money with respect to which “suitable elements are recognized” to look for others in Italy, starting from the assumption that the alleged illicit profits may have been transferred to current accounts.

In the documents sent by the Belgian judiciary, there is talk of an “international framework of the organization” in which Panzeri could play a leading role. And the efforts of the Milanese investigators are concentrated precisely on the former parliamentarian and his bank accounts – the investigations are entrusted to the International Affairs department led by the deputy Fabio De Pasquale – who are mere executors of the requests of the Brussels prosecutor who, even in these last few hours, he is enriching the requests of his Milanese colleagues.

From collaborators close to him, as well as people linked to the Fight Impunity foundation, information could arrive on the network of relationships of Panzeri who currently remains in prison, while it will be necessary to wait until Monday and Tuesday to understand if the wife and daughter of the former MEP ( arrested on a European arrest warrant) will be transferred to Belgium. Decision that will be taken by the Brescia Court of Appeal, but which could be postponed since the defense has not yet received the precautionary measure.

The bank investigations – which are reportedly giving the first results – are also trying to shed light on Giorgi, the companion of the former vice president of the European Parliament, the Greek Kaili. In a safety deposit box attributable to Giorgi, the key was in Abbiategrasso’s house which was searched on Sunday evening, 20 thousand euros were found. If there is no independent file on the Qatargate investigation in Milan, the investigative activities are destined to continue in the coming days, not only with the study of bank documents but also by listening to people close to the arrested.

THE EU LEGISLATURE – The current EU legislature would come to an end even if, as Greek and German media speculated, the investigation into alleged corruption by Qatar and Morocco were to involve about sixty MEPs, because they would all be “replaced” by the first of the unelected . This was stated by the co-president of the Greens/Ale group in the Strasbourg Chamber, Philippe Lamberts, in his reply to Adnkronos on the sidelines of the European Council underway in Brussels. “We need to complete important legislative texts – says Lamberts – I don’t know if there will be sixty MEPs involved, in any case they would all have substitutes and they would be replaced. The institution is functional and will remain functional. Otherwise the corrupt would have won”.

“It’s another thing to recover credibility, that’s another matter,” he adds. For Lamberts, who “reads the newspapers” and has no first-hand information on the investigation, it is possible that Morocco’s efforts to influence EU decision-making processes have been more conspicuous than those of Qatar (Le Soir, the Belgian newspaper that the best information on the investigation, he never called it that): in any case, he recalls, “on colegislation dossiers Parliament has the same powers as the Council. The fact that there is a lot of lobbying in Brussels is because c ‘that’s a huge amount of power.”