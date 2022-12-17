Qatargate, what emerged in Brussels is alarming, but certainly not surprising. The comment

The investigations on Qatargate they will run their course and everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Another thing is the political fact that gives an additional blow to the credibility of the European institutions and of those who go around revered and well paid and who can, in particular, send the Pd and the Italian left to the bottom already with water at their throats after the debacle of the elections of September 25th. Remembering that there have always been Italian political and institutional figures and their supporters (not only Italians) on the payroll of foreign states does not mean lightening the weight of what seems to have been done by those who are today in the tunnel of Qatargate.

Then to compare this bad story with the past funding of the USSR (a country considered an enemy by NATO of which Italy was a part) to the PCI or those of the USA to the DC is, to say the least, a historical and political forcing. If only because that money, in the international context of Cold War with bombers and tanks always on the move and with the nightmare of the H-bomb, they ended up in the coffers of the parties and not, as it seems in this case, in the pockets of the “mariuoli”.

Of course, the penal substance does not change: but the political one does. What emerged a Brussels regarding the ethical vulnerability of the European Parliament is disturbing and alarming, but not surprising. This confirms the weakness of the EU and its further deterioration in terms of moral and political credibility. Pd and Italian left now”cry crocodile tears” pretending not to remember how much the PCI and the parties born after its closure caused by the collapse of communism had fanned the flames of “Clean Hands” with the successful aim of giving, through unconditional support to the Judiciary, a mortal blow to the “enemy” Craxi and his PSI and DC itself, parties labeled as responsible for the evil empire.

A political transformation operation bordering on the coup. Now, whining and trying to limit Qatargate to a personal matter of individual comrades no longer comrades, the Democratic Party and the left will not get out of the maelstrom into which they have fallen. After the disturbing Aboubakar Soumahoro case, even more so with this new story, the presumed ideological, political and moral superiority of the left ends up in ashes. The story, with representatives of the left (parties and trade unions) and NGOs involved in a round of bribes in Qatar at the center, will certainly reserve new and disturbing surprises.

MEPs and former parliamentarians collected avalanches of money in cash to promote – and worse – Qatar to the European institutions. In a note, the Pd, indignant, defined itself as an “injured party” announcing its willingness to form a “civil party in the ongoing judicial proceeding”: a due act, or rather, a way of putting one’s hands forward, above all of wanting to circumscribe the personal matter of comrades who make mistakes. Penal responsibilities are always personal but here one cannot fail to see the political factor.

It is already evident that on the dock there is the double standard of hypocrisy specifically of the Democratic Party responsible for a system of power largely wanted and supported by the left. Behind the malfeasance of the individuals accused of corruption there is a political, even ideological thought of a certain left a thousand light years away from the PCI of the “moral question” raised by Enrico Berlinguer and always avoided by his heirs from the end of the first Republic in then. Now, however, the Qatargate that swings menacingly over the Democratic Party like a cudgel cannot be exploited by the centre-right.

That “moral issue” is today more relevant than ever and can only be tackled outside party speculation, especially by a ruling class which in its complexity and at various levels has so far demonstrated its inadequacy on a political, institutional and moral level. Thus in Italy the founding values ​​of the Constitution have been dispersed, all the rules trampled, all political and social relations barbarized.

Meloni and his centre-right government cannot do what the left has always done before: enjoy the misfortunes of the “enemy”. In the absolute distinction of roles, who governs governments who is in opposition face the opposition, could this be an opportunity for parties to rediscover their lost political and moral dignity by rowing at the service of the nation?

