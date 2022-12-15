A new scandal shakes European politics. The so-called Qatargate has in fact brought to light potential interference by Qatar in the political decisions of the European Union and in particular in the legislative processes after potential bribes and attempts at corruption against members of the Community bodies emerged, with the lobbying activities carried out between Brussels and Strasbourg which would have gone beyond what was permitted by law. Between the decisions taken by the EU recently there has also been a stop to the sale of cars with diesel and petrol engines and the ban on endothermic engines could have been driven by these interests.

To insinuate the doubt is Carlo Bonomi, president of Confindustria who does not mince words by pointing the finger at the European institutions and in particular those who would have committed crimes: “The matter of corruption involving members of the EU Parliament should make us reflect because it casts doubts as to whether some measures were influenced by foreign economies. In this regard, I wonder if the choices made for example on the automotive sector, or more recently on the subject of packaging, are choices made in a completely conscious way or were adopted on the basis of external pressures”.

Bonomi himself then tries not to throw further fuel on the fire but the number one of Confindustria does not hide his doubts about it the possible interference of Qatar also in the approval of the package of measures included in the Fit for 55without however wanting to diminish the legitimacy of the Community institutions: “I understand that on the basis of a single episode, the EU institutions should not be questioned, but I want to be sure that when industrial policy choices are made in Europe, one is fully aware of the decisions that are taken as a European industrial system”. A position that will undoubtedly cause discussion but which emphasizes a scandal that is just beginning and which could reveal a much more complex scenario.