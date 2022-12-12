Qatargate, the homes of the Panzeri family searched in Milan

Hour after hour the Qatargate seems to take on the contours of an epochal scandal, even more extensive than Tangentopoli, given its continental reach. From Brussels bipartisan resignations, suspensions, searches and confiscations. Today the Guardia di Finanza carried out new investigations at the homes in Milan and its province attributable to Antonio Panzeri, the former Italian MEP, which led to the seizure of IT supports and documents, in addition to the sum of 17 thousand euros in cash.

The European investigation order in the Brussels investigation is for conspiracy, corruption and money laundering to favor Qatar and Morocco. Currently, Panzeri is under arrest among others of the former MEP, his daughter, his wife and the vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili.







“The enemies of democracy, for whom the very existence of this Parliament poses a threat, will stop at nothing. These evil actors, linked to autocratic third countries, would have weaponized NGOs, trade unions, individuals, assistants and members of the European Parliament in an attempt to submit our trials. Their evil plans have failed,” European Parliament president Roberta Metsola told the plenary session.

Qatargate: Metsola, Kaili vice-presidency stop procedure

“As a precautionary measure, always in full compliance with the presumption of innocence, I have dismissed the aforementioned vice president from all duties and responsibilities connected with his role as vice president and have convened an extraordinary meeting of the Conference of Presidents to initiate a procedure pursuant to article 21 to end their term as Vice-President in an attempt to protect the integrity of this House”. This was stated by the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

Qatargate, Belgian prosecutor’s office: Wednesday hearing for the 4 arrested

The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office announced that the four people arrested in the Qatargate investigation, including the vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, “will appear in front of the Council Chamber on Wednesday” for an initial hearing. Meanwhile, the searches also involved the offices of the European Parliament and ten computers belonging to parliamentary assistants were “conlated”.

Belgium’s federal prosecutor has initiated a request for judicial cooperation in the corruption investigation with Italy through Eurojust, the EU agency in charge of cooperation in criminal matters. This was stated by an agency spokesman, quoted by Politico. The Belgian authorities have not yet made other requests – said the spokesman – suggesting that cooperation on the case is currently limited to Belgium and Italy.

Qatargate, Bonino: I resign from the advisory board of Fight Impunity

“Years ago, I accepted the proposal to become a member of the Fight Impunity Advisory Board due to the quality of the other personalities who were part of it and for the purposes of the association which went in the same direction as my battle for the affirmation of criminal justice international.” This was stated by Emma Bonino, leader of +Europa, in a press release in which she adds “since the Advisory board has never met, given the situation that we have all learned from the press reports, I too feel it my duty to resign from this position with immediate effect”.

The EU Court: wife and daughter Panzeri can be handed over to Belgium

“There appear to be no obstacles to the delivery” to Belgium. This was written by the judge of the Court of Appeal of Brescia Anna Dalla Libera in the provision validating the arrest of Maria Dolores Colleoni and Silvia Panzeri, wife and daughter of former MEP Antonio Panzeri, stopped on Friday in the family home in Calusco d ‘Adda (Bergamo) in execution of a European arrest warrant and then placed under house arrest.

The two women are accused of corruption, money laundering and criminal association for acts committed between 1 January 2021 and 8 December 2022. The Brescia judge, ordering the house arrest of the two women, wrote in his provision that “the measure is suitable to ensure delivery to the Belgian authorities”. During the hearing, as reported by the ordinance that ANSA was able to read, Panzeri’s wife and daughter “did not express their consent to be handed over and did not renounce the principle of specialty”. The Brescian Court of Appeal, in collective composition, set the hearing to discuss the delivery, December 19 for Colleoni and the day after for Silvia Panzeri.

Qatar: Tarabella suspends herself from the S&D group

Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella has suspended himself from the Socialists and Democrats group. He learned it at the end of the meeting of the same group. Here Andrea Cozzolino has made it known that he is renouncing his position as coordinator of the emergency group.

Subscribe to the newsletter

