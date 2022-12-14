Qatargate, according to rumors reported by the Greek broadcaster Mega TV, taken up by the German press, the Belgian investigators who are investigating the alleged corruption network by Qatar would have “over 60 MEPs” in their sights, most of whom belong to the Socialists & Democrats group, the EPP and “left-wing parties”. This was reported by Focus.de. The objective of the alleged corruption would be to have positive or softer positions towards Qatar.