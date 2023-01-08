Could Qatar-gate be similar to our 90s Tangentopoli?

There are 247 suspect European votes in favor of Qatar and Morocco. The flame of the Qatargate investigations is not extinguished, this is what emerges from the secret revelations that are arriving from Brussels in these hours. The details remain secret but the numbers speak volumes. But with them comes other news: the direction it could take this flame is not trivially predictable.

If the number of MEPs under observation for weeks appears larger than one might think, with a focus mainly on groups Socialists and Democrats (S&D) and that of the Popular (the so-called National Conservatives, eg have never “ruled” in EU history), what is happening has not surprised insiders.

Certainly the two groups, by hook or by crook, have almost always elected the president of the European Commission since the birth of the Union, i.e. who is in charge, and it is there that the answers to why for years the lobbying activities that directed the Union have never been subjected to strict regulation, but the impact of lobbyists on EU decision-making is nothing new.

The picture today could even widen. Another strand of economic resources that has arrived seems to be that of Azerbaijan, to turn a blind eye to the country’s human rights violations. Gas arrives in Europe from Azerbaijan and also many other gifts that have distracted most.

The war in Nagorno Karabakh in September 2020, for 44 days, and the subsequent aftermath of the Azeri army which with Turks and Syrian mercenaries made a massacre of Armenians has not seen sanctions coming from the EU or other enlightened states. But that’s not an isolated case: for many years, repressive regimes around the world have outsourced their EU diplomacy to PR firms and lobbyists without the oversight institutions flinching.

Again in September several EU parliamentarians they asked themselves in a question addressed to the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen why “given the sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine” not to use the same methods for the Azeris. “It would be inconceivable to apply double standards in the case of the Azerbaijani invasion,” is written in the question that asks whether the Council “condemns the invasion of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan and its barbarism? As in the case of Russia, does it intend to apply sanctions against Azerbaijan and give up Azerbaijani gas? If not, do you consider this aggression less important than Russia’s, and if so, on what basis?”

