In June, when the selections that will advance by playoff are defined, the last qualified for the World Cup will be known. However, This Friday, April 1, at 11:00 a.m. (Colombian time), will be the draw in which the luck of the teams will be established in the appointment that will be between November and December 2022.

Qatar World Cup draw

Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The group stage draw is scheduled for this Friday, at an event to be held at the Doha Congress and Exhibition Center in Qatar. After the gala, the composition of the eight groups will be known, each one made up of four teams, which will play this first phase of the World Cup.

For now, there are 29 teams qualified for the World Cup: Qatar (host), Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, Mexico, United States, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Argentina, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada, Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon.

The draw will be made by drums, the first will have the hostess and the best positioned in the Fifa ranking.

It is worth remembering that on March 31 the positions and, therefore, the locations in the pots will be updated. For now, the distribution is like this:

– DRUM 1: Qatar – Belgium – Brazil – France – Argentina – England – Spain – Portugal

– DRUM 2: Denmark – Netherlands – Germany – Switzerland – Croatia – Uruguay – Mexico – United States

– DRUM 3: Senegal – Iran – Serbia – Japan – Poland – South Korea – Morocco – Tunisia

– DRUM 4: Canada – Ghana – Tunisia – Saudi Arabia – Ecuador – Cameroon – European Repechage (Wales vs. Scotland/Ukraine) – Concacaf Repechage (Costa Rica vs. New Zealand) Conmebol Repechage (Peru vs. Australia/United Arab Emirates)

Where can you see the draw?

The official ball of the Cup.

The transmission of the event is scheduled for 11 am, Colombian time.



In the national territory, the television transmission is in charge of Canal ‘Caracol’ and ‘Directv Sports’ (Channel 610).

Likewise, those interested can see the draw on the official FIFA website and its FifaTV application.

SPORTS

*With information from Futbolred