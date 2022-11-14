Two messages rolled like a chain this weekend on WhatsApp. The first, ironically, says: “The phrase of the year: the Colombian National Team plays the Qatar tie 100 times and only stays out once”.

The other is a great rooster bottle that laughs out loud at emoticons: “In this World Cup we are going to show the world that you don’t play with Colombia.”

Again, humor appears to cope with a tragedytoday a sports.

Colombia lost the transmilenio of the World Cup…

The goal failures of the Selection. Photo: Taken from the transmission of Canal Caracol

This one in Qatar, which starts next Sunday, is a rare World Cup for this land: it is the end of the year, with the local football final going through, with the smell of custard and fritters, with a lot of rain and very cold; without swirls of people changing monkeys, without counterfeit shirts waving on the berms, without Colombia.

To make matters worse, like a dagger skinning the soccer skin, the National Team meets right now to play a friendly against Paraguay, on Saturday, 2:00 p.m. before the opening of the World Cup.

Eliminated and reunited, the party is a meme.

They will say that Italy, a power with four World Cups on its shield, did not qualify either and will see two in a row on TV. Fool’s consolation, since Colombia went to Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Colombia is from stratum three of football and lost the World Cup transmilenio: the direct Qatar was very full. Impossible to get in there. And then he missed the one that stopped at the repechage station. A real headache.

The World Cup is not only reached by Maserati or by private car or by taxi. Colombia has to go by bus, not even by metro! Football is a reflection of who we are.

It is because of the players that Colombia is not played in the World Cup…

It is not true that if Qatar were played 100 times, they would only have been left out once.

Since the tie is played as a first level league, that is, all against all round trip, Colombia has been eliminated more times than it has qualified: 57 percent (4 of 7).

That is, if you play the tie 100 times, 57 times it is fried. It is a fact, not an opinion.

For Colombia, qualifying for a World Cup means literally playing in the World Cup final. Another thing is the ‘agrande nacional’, another fact, not an opinion.

Now, why are we going to show the world that Colombia is not played in the World Cup?

The easiest thing is to insult and rant the technicians (Carlos Queiroz and Reinaldo Rueda) “for being inept and lazy and bad” and the directors of the Federation for “corrupt, crooked and thieves”.

Demagogic journalism exists and it is simple. There is no science in saying what the mass hears easily. But watch out for a detail: With these same directors, they qualified for Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

And in Brazil 2014, the most brilliant World Cup in the history of Colombia, the president of the Football Federation was Luis Bedoya, today a collaborator with the US justice system for his leading role in the TV bribery scandal at Conmebol, and who, In addition, he led the ticket sales for which the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce sanctioned for ‘cartelization’ in the resale scandal. It’s another fact, not an opinion.

And you don’t play with Colombia in the World Cup because of the players who failed to score goals in seven games.

To the facts: SofaScore, an ally of EL TIEMPO, analyzed the scoring options created and the effectiveness of 28 teams, the 10 from South America and the 18 largest in Europe.

The average number of chances generated per game is 13.6 and conversion of options is 12.2. Colombia ranked 17th in chances, with an average of 12.2, but was 22nd in effectiveness with 9 percent! The optimum is to have a minimum of 16.

That’s another fact, not an opinion.

It is because of the players that Colombia is not played in the World Cup…

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS EDITOR EL TIEMPO

