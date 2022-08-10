





MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – The World Cup in Qatar will start a day ahead of schedule if FIFA agrees to a plan to hold the host nation’s opening ceremony and first match on Sunday, Nov. source close to the discussions.

The original plan was for the opening ceremony to take place before Qatar’s November 21 game against Ecuador – which created the unusual situation of two matches being played before the ceremony.

Typically, the ceremony takes place before the kick-off of the first game of the tournament.

The Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands and the Group B match between England and Iran are scheduled to take place before the ceremony on Monday.

The plan needs to be voted on by the heads of FIFA’s six regional confederations and President Gianni Infantino, but despite the belated warning, it is expected to gain support.

The move to an opening ceremony and game on 20 November would allow the Senegal v Netherlands match, scheduled for 1 pm local time on 21 November, to start later in the day. That day’s Group B games, which also include the United States v Wales, would not be affected.

(Reporting by Simon Evans)







