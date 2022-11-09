In two weeks the Argentine team will debut in the World Cup in Qatar against Saudi Arabia, and in search of its third World Cup. There are several predictions about which team will win the title, including that of EA Sports, producer of the FIFA 23 video game, which will have its own game mode in the tournament that will be put into action this Wednesday.

The prophecy of the game engine, which boasts that it was correct that Spain, Germany and France would win the last three World Cups, respectively, produced some surprises. Favorites, such as England and Spain, would fall in the round of 16 against the Netherlands and Croatia; The United States would reach the quarterfinals for the first time in their history, and Portugal would miss out on the final, losing on penalties to Brazil. The most important: EA Sports predicts that Argentina will beat their greatest opponent in the final.

However, the calculations showed some fundamental errors.

‘foolish mistake’

Argentina gave a sample of great football by defeating Italy in the Finalissima.

The most obvious error concerns the table of the final round of the World Cup, in which Argentina would incorrectly meet in a semifinal with the winner of group C, which in his case would be France. Depending on how the actual frame is assembled, that confrontation cannot take place until the final if each one wins their zone.

In addition, EA Sports showed its list of top scorers in the simulated World Cup, led by Lionel Messi with excellent numbers: 8 goals in 7 games. However, that record throws up another error: the appearance of Giovani Lo Celso, who will not be present at the World Cup, with three goals. By the way, this error was more difficult to avoid, because only this Tuesday it was taken for granted that the midfielder who attended Russia 2018 but did not have a second of action will not be in the game in Qatar, due to a muscle detachment.

While there were fans on social media who were excited about the game’s track record of prediction success, others pointed out both mistakes, either with angry reactions or memes. And others consider the forecast bad luck for Argentina.

Historically, EA Sports produced games dedicated entirely to the World Cup and separate from the FIFA series, particularly between 1998 and 2014. However, as of Russia 2018, the Canada-based company stopped making them, in favor of tournament-specific patches. FIFA turn. The one corresponding to the Qatar World Cup for FIFA 23 will be available starting this Wednesday.

