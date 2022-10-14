Saturday, October 15, 2022
Qatar World Cup: these will be the measures against drunken fans

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 14, 2022
in Sports
World Cup Qatar 2022

The organization cures itself in health and warns them.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is close and the organizers of the event know that football moves masses and that many of the fans who will be in that country are very fond of alcoholic beverages.

From the beginning it is an issue that captures attention, because in Qatar they do not want to live with difficult times with that type of public.

(Shakira will be one of the stars invited to the World Cup in Qatar)
Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al Khaterreported that several measures were taken to avoid problems, among them, spaces will be set up for the intoxicated.

something fair

“We have plans for people to get sober if they have been drinking excessively. It’s a place to make sure they stay safe, that they’re not harmful to anyone else,” he told Sky News Al Khater.

He added: “All we ask is that people be respectful of our culture.”

Qatar does not want to prevent people from drinking and getting drunk, but it does want its culture to be respected and no problems to arise.

“Nothing can be done to harm other people or destroy public property. As long as you behave in a way that is not harmful, then all fans are welcome and there is nothing to worry about, ”she sentenced.

Sports

