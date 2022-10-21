The selection of Argentina is in a good moment to face the Qatar World Cup-2022but the favorites to win it are Brazil and France, said this Friday the captain of the Albiceleste, Leo Messi.

“Brazil and France They are the two great candidates, the ones that best arrive. France has impressive players, very clear ideas, and Brazil a bit the same”, she said in an interview with ‘DirectTV Sports’.

The top scorer in the history of the Argentine team, with 90 goals, also mentioned Germany, England and Spain among the most powerful contenders.

“With Argentina it is a moment in which we are well, people are excited, they climb the walls (restless), they think that we are back with the Cup, but it is not so easy. Many things have to be given, “he warned.

The 35-year-old soccer player said that “as a National Team and as a group we are eager, to fight it, to play against anyone”.

“In the first game (with Saudi Arabia, on November 22), the first 15 minutes will be nerves. But then you let go,” he said of Group C, which is completed by Mexico and Poland.

Regarding the undefeated record of 35 games that the Albiceleste has, he said that “it’s great, but in the end it’s a statistic.”

Messi also gave his opinion about the injuries that can be suffered so little

to play the World Cup, like the by Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria.

“You have to act normally, play in the best way,” he said. He did not miss a praise for DT Lionel Scaloni for “his way of communicating with him, of treating the players and the set-up, which is all his.”

“He knows how to prepare the matches well, he reads the matches well,” he assured. Asked about the announcement that it will be his last World Cup (the fifth), he stated: “I think it’s normal because of my age. This World Cup grabs me at 35 years old. You have to be realistic. Then we’ll see at a career level. I think the day to day, how I feel”.

