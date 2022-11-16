The selection of Argentina is in a good moment to face the Qatar World Cup-Q022but the favorites to win it are Brazil and France, the captain of the Albiceleste said this Friday, Lionel Messi.

“Brazil and France are the two great candidates, the ones that arrive the best. France has impressive players, very clear ideas, and Brazil is somewhat the same,” he said in an interview with ‘DirectTV Sports’.

The top scorer in the history of the Argentine team, with 90 goals, also mentioned Germany, England and Spain among the most powerful contenders.

“With Argentina it is a moment in which we are well, people are excited, they climb the walls (restless), they think that we are back with the Cup, but it is not so easy. They have to give a lot of things,” he warned.

The 35-year-old soccer player said that “as a National Team and as a group we are eager to fight it, to play against anyone.”

“In the first game (with Saudi Arabia, on November 22), the first 15 minutes will be nerves. But then you let go,” he said about Group C, which is completed by Mexico and Poland.

Regarding the undefeated history of 35 games that the Albiceleste has led, he said that “it is very good, but in the end it is a statistic”.

Messi also gave his opinion about the injuries that can be suffered so little

of playing the World Cup, like those of Paulo Dybala and Ángel Di María.

“You have to act normally, play in the best way,” he said. He did not pass up praise for DT Lionel Scaloni for “his way of communicating about himself, treating the players and the team, which is all his.”

“He knows how to prepare the matches well, he reads the matches well,” he said. Asked about the announcement that it will be his last World Cup (the fifth), he stated: “I think it’s normal because of my age. This World Cup catches me at 35 years old. You have to be realistic. Then we’ll see at the career level. I think about the day after day, as I feel”.

