Friday, November 25, 2022
Qatar World Cup: the fan who steals all eyes, photos and videos

November 25, 2022
He follows his country’s team wherever he goes and is a sensation.

Always the World football are characterized by the accompaniment provided by the fans to their respective teams and Qatar has not been the exception.

Fans from the 32 countries have been seen in the stands, including those selected that did not qualify for the World Cup.

It is tradition to choose the most popular fan, the one who gets all eyes on the stadiums, as the Paraguayan once was Larissa Riquelme.

Accompany Croatia

Well, Qatar, despite its restrictions, as it already has its own, is a woman who follows the Croatian team wherever she goes.

Is named Ivana Knoll and has caused a furor on the streets and in the stadiums for her beautiful figure and is almost always dressed in the colors of the Croatian national team.

In the stadium Al Bayt She was the great protagonist and she is always accompanied by a group of people who are in charge of taking photos of her and making the videos that are uploaded to her social networks.

