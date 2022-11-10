In the midst of the attractions of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the unique mascot of the contest appears. His style, sui generis, marks the rupture of certain traditions handled until then.

The ‘crack’ of the World Cup

For this year’s edition it will be La’ebb, in Arabic, as it is usually called according to the organizing country. It is an animated character that resembles a turban, a typical element of Qatari culture. In the performance, he is seen touring various cities and meeting up with pets from the past.

What does it mean? His name is related to ‘liberation’ and has been applauded on social networks.

They also say that his name means ‘crack’.

In the video, while introducing himself, he says: “My name is La’ebb and welcome to the ‘pet-verse“. And he continues: “This has existed since the beginning of time. This is where the magic happens.” The man who accompanies him questions him: “If you are from the beginning, why do you only appear until now?”

“We’ve been trying to get closer to you for a long time,” La’ebb tells him. “Aliens, Area 51, Bigfoot… You guys have misunderstood our visits,” she adds. And he ends: “But let’s make this time different.”

In that ‘mascot-verse’ appear Juanito, from Mexico 70; Naranjito, from Spain 82; the Gauchito of Argentina 78; Ciao, from Italy 90; Striker, from US 94; the Footix rooster, from France 98; the lion Goleo, from Germany 2006, and Fuleco, from Brazil 2014.

“That’s all for now,” the video concludes. It is seen that it will appear quite a lot on social networks, especially on Instagram and TikTok, as revealed. The accounts, although not yet active, will appear with the username @Laebb2022

