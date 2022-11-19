Monday, November 21, 2022
Qatar World Cup: now yes, Fifa confirms artists for the inauguration

November 19, 2022
in Sports
Details of the World Cup opening ceremony are revealed.

The singer Jung Kooka member of the South Korean group BTS, will perform at the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup 2022, which will start this Sunday with the match between the teams of Qatar and Ecuador, as announced by the organization this Saturday.

“The thirty minute show will be full of surprises and the main performance features a rendition of ‘dreamers‘ –song included in the official soundtrack of the World Cup- by the famous South Korean pop star Jung Kook, from BTS, and the Qatari singer fahad al kubaisi“The organization said in a statement.

The theme of the opening ceremony, as the organizers explained, is a call for unity of “all humanity, bridging differences through humanism, respect and inclusion”.

“Football allows us to come together as a tribe and the Earth is the tent in which we all live,” he adds.

inauguration program

The program, with seven performances, will be headlined by “world-class talents” who will intertwine Qatari tradition with world culture. Also, the ceremony will include “small tributes to the thirty-two competing teams, to previous hosts of the FIFA World Cup and to the championship volunteers.” Along with hundreds of artists, FIFA World Cup Ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah and Qatari singer Dana will “foster dialogue on inclusion and diversity.”

The opening ceremony, which will take place at the Al Bait stadium, whose design is inspired by a Bedouin tent, will begin an hour and a half before the start of the match between Qatar and Ecuador, with which the World Cup will begin.

EFE

