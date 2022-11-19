Qatar World Cup: now yes, Fifa confirms artists for the inauguration

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
World Cup Qatar 2022
World Cup Qatar 2022
Details of the World Cup opening ceremony are revealed.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 19, 2022, 06:09 PM
The singer Jung Kooka member of the South Korean group BTS, will perform at the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup 2022, which will start this Sunday with the match between the teams of Qatar and Ecuador, as announced by the organization this Saturday.
“The thirty minute show will be full of surprises and the main performance features a rendition of ‘dreamers‘ –song included in the official soundtrack of the World Cup- by the famous South Korean pop star Jung Kook, from BTS, and the Qatari singer fahad al kubaisi“The organization said in a statement.
The theme of the opening ceremony, as the organizers explained, is a call for unity of “all humanity, bridging differences through humanism, respect and inclusion”.
“Football allows us to come together as a tribe and the Earth is the tent in which we all live,” he adds.
inauguration program
The program, with seven performances, will be headlined by “world-class talents” who will intertwine Qatari tradition with world culture. Also, the ceremony will include “small tributes to the thirty-two competing teams, to previous hosts of the FIFA World Cup and to the championship volunteers.” Along with hundreds of artists, FIFA World Cup Ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah and Qatari singer Dana will “foster dialogue on inclusion and diversity.”
The opening ceremony, which will take place at the Al Bait stadium, whose design is inspired by a Bedouin tent, will begin an hour and a half before the start of the match between Qatar and Ecuador, with which the World Cup will begin.
EFE
More sports news
November 19, 2022, 06:09 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Qatar #World #Cup #Fifa #confirms #artists #inauguration
Leave a Reply