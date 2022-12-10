Grant Wahl’s brother is not there and wants to get to the truth: “Grant was fine and he’s not dead, they killed him”

A shocking episode occurred in the final minutes of last night’s match between Argentina and the Netherlands, valid for the quarter-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Grant Wahl, a 48-year-old American journalist, fell ill in the press room, collapsed to the ground and died shortly after. The family wants to see clearly.

The World Cup that is taking place in Qatar in this period it is causing discussion for various reasons. It is the first to take place in winter, countless le criticisms and debates on human rights.

Several also unpleasant episodes which have involved in various circumstances characters linked, in one way or another, to the world itself.

For example, weeks ago, the professional footballer Nadia Nadim left the studio of a British broadcaster where she was a guest, because she had received the news of the tragic and sudden disappearance of his mother.

Now the competition has come to the stages of quarter finals and last night, in one of the most intense matches of the entire event, Leo Messi’s Argentina and the Netherlands met.

The first won on penalties and reached the semi-finals, where they will face the revelation Croatia.

The death of journalist Grant Wahl

What attracted the attention of world news, in addition to the match itself, was a dramatic episode occurred in the final minutes of the second overtime.

While in the press room, ready for post-race interviews, 48-year-old American journalist Grant Wahl is collapsed to the ground and extinguished shortly after.

A few days ago, Wahl himself had come to the news for having been rejected at the entrance to the stadium who was hosting the match between his America and Wales, because he was wearing a rainbow t-shirt in support of the LGBT community.

Now the authorities are trying to understand what could have caused the death of the well-known journalist. More than anyone wants to know its familywhich does not explain how such a sudden death was possible.

A few days ago, in an online podcast, Wahl said he had the bronchitisbut still it seemed to have restoredso much so that he worked regularly last night, before the tragedy that struck him.