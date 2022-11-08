Friday, November 11, 2022
Qatar World Cup: harsh warning issued to homosexuals

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in Sports
Qatar World Cup: harsh warning issued to homosexuals


World Cup Qatar 2022, official ball

Official ball of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Official ball of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The contest ambassador spoke hard and clear.

Qatar World Cup ambassador and former Qatari international soccer player Khalid
salman described homosexuality as “mental damage” in an interview with the Second Channel of German Public Television (ZDF) which, when the subject had begun to be addressed, was interrupted by representatives of the organizing committee.

“During the World Cup a lot will happen in the country. Let’s talk about homosexuals. Everyone will accept that they come. But they will have to submit to our rules,” Salman said.

Salman said that he had problems above all when children saw homosexuals because, he said, homosexuality is something “haram” (forbidden by religion in Arabic) and children can learn something that is not good.

He left with everything

“Homosexuality is mental damage,” he said and then the interview was interrupted by the spokesman for the organizing committee. The interview is part of a ZDF documentary entitled “Qatar. Confidential matter.”

In the face of the World Cup, criticism of Qatar has increased due to the human rights situation, discrimination against women and homosexuals, and the exploitation of foreign workers.

Over the weekend, banners were seen from spectators calling for a boycott of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in various Bundesliga stadiums.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohamed Bin Abdulraman Al Thani has described European criticism of his country as “arrogant and racist” in statements to the “Frankfurter Allgemeine” newspaper.

EFE

