Wednesday, November 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Qatar World Cup: France’s incredible run of injuries, another casualty!

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2022
in Sports
0


close

France national team

Christopher Nkunku leaves France training injured.

Christopher Nkunku leaves France training injured.

Another of you called by Didier Deschamps fell from the list of 26 for the World Cup.

France He is already thinking about defending the title achieved four years ago in Russia 2018, but fate has shown no mercy against the team led by Didier Deschamps, who is looking for Qatar 2022 his third world crown.

French national team striker Christopher Nkunku He was injured in training on Tuesday and was declared absent for the 2022 World Cup, according to the French Football Federation.

See also  What is the weight of the colonial past in the presidential elections in France?

The cause of Nkunku’s loss for the World Cup

The Leipzig player, current top scorer in the Bundesliga, suffers a ‘sprain’ in his left knee, according to the FFF on the eve of the ‘Bleus’ departure for Qatar.

At the moment the name of his substitute has not been announced, since the French Football Federation is awaiting a response from Fifa, which must authorize the change in the list of 26 ‘Bleus’. In case of serious injuries, the regulation allows the modification.

The other players that Deschamps lost

Although he was not, ‘a priori’ a candidate for ownership, Nkunku seemed like a luxury replacement in the French team. The former Parisian, named best player in the German league last season, celebrated his 25th birthday at the Clairefontaine training center on Monday.

Enthusiasm was dampened on Tuesday night after an inadvertent collision with Real Madrid player Eduardo Camavinga during the final training session before the team’s departure for Doha on Wednesday morning.

Nkunku joins Presnel Kimpembe, N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba among the French internationals who have said goodbye to the World Cup through injury.

SPORTS
with AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Qatar #World #Cup #Frances #incredible #run #injuries #casualty

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Science barometer 2022 | Finns value science and trust its creators - "A time of crisis has strengthened trust"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended