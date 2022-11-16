Qatar World Cup: France’s incredible run of injuries, another casualty!

France He is already thinking about defending the title achieved four years ago in Russia 2018, but fate has shown no mercy against the team led by Didier Deschamps, who is looking for Qatar 2022 his third world crown.

French national team striker Christopher Nkunku He was injured in training on Tuesday and was declared absent for the 2022 World Cup, according to the French Football Federation.

The cause of Nkunku’s loss for the World Cup

The Leipzig player, current top scorer in the Bundesliga, suffers a ‘sprain’ in his left knee, according to the FFF on the eve of the ‘Bleus’ departure for Qatar.

At the moment the name of his substitute has not been announced, since the French Football Federation is awaiting a response from Fifa, which must authorize the change in the list of 26 ‘Bleus’. In case of serious injuries, the regulation allows the modification.

The other players that Deschamps lost

Although he was not, ‘a priori’ a candidate for ownership, Nkunku seemed like a luxury replacement in the French team. The former Parisian, named best player in the German league last season, celebrated his 25th birthday at the Clairefontaine training center on Monday.

Enthusiasm was dampened on Tuesday night after an inadvertent collision with Real Madrid player Eduardo Camavinga during the final training session before the team’s departure for Doha on Wednesday morning.

Nkunku joins Presnel Kimpembe, N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba among the French internationals who have said goodbye to the World Cup through injury.

with AFP

