Qatar World Cup: first hit, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina!

Saudi Arabiaí gave the first big blow of the Qatar World Cup 2022by defeating one of the favorite teams, Argentina1-2, in a group C match.

The South Americans went ahead with so much Lionel Messi at minute 10 of the first penalty period, which made one think that they would pass by, but that did not happen.

Although the Argentines had more chances to score and the misplaced team prevented it, the Arabs stood well on the field and in the second half they went over the top.

In just five minutes the game changed. The tie came through Saleh Al Shehri, at minute 48, and at 53 Salem Al-Dawsari scored 1-2.

The Argentines lose an undefeated record of 36 games with this unexpected fall in the first outing of this World Cup.