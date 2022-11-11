On the training shirts of the Danish national teams in Qatar, the words “Human rights for all” will not be able to stand out. Fifa, in fact, has not granted the authorization as confirmation to the local media Jakob Jensen, director general of the Danish Football Association: “We are sorry but we must take this into account and respect the rules that are imposed on us, we want to avoid sanctions or fines”. The governing body of world football bans all political messages and last week urged teams to “focus on football” and not to drag sport “into ideological or political battles”.

The DBU previously announced that the training shirts would display “critical messages”, with the two sponsors – the national lottery Danske Spil and the Arbejdernes Landsbank – agreeing to substitute their logos for these reasons.

If Denmark wore the jerseys anyway, they could be fined or even receive penalties.

Denmark has been one of the most active nationals on the human rights and migrant workers front in Qatar. The players will be without families in tow to avoid “contributing to Qatar’s profits” while Hummel, technical sponsor of the national team, presented the jerseys that the players will wear at the World Cup: in one of them the symbols and logos of the “Danish Dynamite have been deliberately reduced. “” Because we do not want to be visible during a tournament that cost the lives of thousands of people “while the third jersey will be all black as a sign of mourning for all the workers who disappeared while working on the plants.

Amnesty International immediately took a stand, declaring: “We do not understand why FIFA is rejecting this beautiful and important initiative of the DBU”.