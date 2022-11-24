Qatar 2022 World Cup: China has the primacy of sponsors

Although the national football team did not qualify for the world championship competition, there China has already won the World Cup in Qatar 2022. That’s right. The country has the record for the number of sponsors in this year’s tournament, from which companies will derive top billing, far surpassing US rivals, such as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Budweiser.

According to GlobalDataa British data analytics and consultancy firm, Chinese brands have earmarked $1.395 billion for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, exceeding the $1.1 billion spent by US companies. Chinese sponsorships are valued at $207 million annually, compared to $134 million in the United States and $129 million in tournament host country Qatar, according to the data.

The main Chinese sponsors at the 2022 World Cup

But who are the major Chinese sponsors? According to reports from Al Jazeera, the four Chinese brands of the 2022 World Cup are Wanda Group, I live, Mengniu Dairy And Hisense. These are strong companies in China, with multi-billion dollar revenues and thousands of employees, yet unknown in the rest of the world.

The company that holds the record for sponsorship in Qatar is Wanda Group, an industrial conglomerate founded in 1988 with headquarters in Beijing. The brand is one of seven partners of FIFA, along with Coca-Cola, Adidas, Hyundai, Kia, Qatar Airways, QatarEnergy and Visa, to which it has nothing to envy. Always second Global Data, China’s Wanda Group, which has investments in real estate, entertainment, media, manufacturing and financial services, has pledged 850 million dollarsi under a 15-year agreement, which covers all World Cup events until 2030. Together with Menghiu Dairy, one of China’s largest dairy producers, it has also been listed multiple times Fortune 500.

Mengniu, which is based in Hohhot, Mongolia, e Hisensea leading Chinese electronics manufacturer headquartered in Qingdao, have pledged to spend, respectively, approx 60 And 35 million dollars in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

I liveanother electronics company based in Dongguan city, is spending around 450 million dollars, under a six-year agreement, which already included the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup.

While the solar panel manufacturer Yingli Solar became the first Chinese sponsor of the World Cup at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, Chinese companies began to impose their presence starting from the 2018 competition in Russia.

After several international giants, including sony, Emirates And Johnson & Johnson, left FIFA between 2014 and 2015, due to allegations of corruption in the bidding process for the World Cup in Russia and then in Qatar, the Chinese companies did not let the “golden loot” slip, thus beating rival companies. In addition to the 2018 World Cup, in fact, the Chinese brands were also at the forefront of the 2021 Copa América, the largest soccer tournament in South America, imposing themselves with three out of four sponsors.

In view of Qatar 2022, China also stood out on the issue of human rights. But in the negative, with a nod to the host country and FIFA. Unlike their opponents Coca-Cola, Adidas, Budweiser and McDonald’s, in fact, the Chinese sponsors have decided to get their hands dirty with the issue of human rights, keeping a safe distance from the Human Rights Watch calling on FIFA and Qatar to compensate migrant workers and their families for the deaths recorded during the preparations for the World Cup (over 6,500 in 15 years).

Xi Jinping’s plan for China

If China has come this far there is a very specific reason. President Xi Jinping has left nothing to chance. The Chinese dominance in football competitions around the world in fact pursues two clear objectives. The first is to make the names of Chinese companies known in other continents as well.

The second concerns, however, Xi’s dream of transforming China – which made its only appearance at the 2002 World Cup – into a footballing power through substantial investments in several sectors in order to achieve the primary objective: to return to play ( and win). The first step will be to increase tenfold the number of schools that have soccer fields for their students by 2025. A race for success that will end, perhaps, only when China and Xi too become world champions.