Wales was on its way to crowning its return to the finals for the first time since 1958 when it reached the quarter-finals in its first participation in the world championship, with a loss after the United States advanced through French Lille striker Timothy Weah, son of George, the current Liberian president and former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan star. , in the 36th minute. However, the former Real Madrid star, Spain’s Bale, equalized in the 82nd minute from a penalty kick.

England crushed Iran 6-2 on Monday as well, topping the group with three points, two points ahead of the United States, its rival in the second round on Friday, and Wales, who meet Iran on the same day.

It is the first tie in the tournament after Ecuador beat host Qatar 2-0 on Sunday in the opening match in Group A, and the Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 today in the same group.

And French Rennes defender Joe Rodon almost deceived Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy when he tried to head him away from a cross for Loyah, so it was on its way to the goal before it collided with the latter at an appropriate time and was dispersed by the defense (9).

The right-hand post denied the United States the opening of the scoring by deporting Norwich City striker Josh Sergeant’s header from close range outside the goal, following a pass by Fulham defender Anthony Robinson (10).

And the United States succeeded in translating its relative advantage after a coordinated attack from the middle of its stadium, where more than one player exchanged the ball before it reached the English star of Chelsea, Christian Pulisic, so he passed it through the back of the defense to Weah, the starting point without control, so he penetrated into the area and played it cleverly creeping outside his right foot to the left of the goalkeeper. (36).

Wales coach Rob Paige pushed Bournemouth striker Kiefer Moore in place of Fulham striker Daniel James early in the second half.

Wales’ performance improved relatively and pressed in search of a draw, but without serious chances until the 64th minute, when Tottenham defender Ben Davis followed a ball with a header from close range, which Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner brilliantly pushed into a corner that Moore flew his head over the crossbar a few centimeters (65). .

Wales got a penalty kick after Bale was blocked by Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman, so he himself gave it a strong left, realizing the equalizer (82).

The substitute, Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson, almost snatched the winning goal from alone, as he penetrated into the area and hit a powerful ball in Turner’s hands (90).