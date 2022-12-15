Thursday, December 15, 2022
Qatar World Cup: another headless coach after elimination

December 15, 2022
Qatar World Cup

Morocco vs. Portugal.

He had already obtained important titles.

Fernando Santos He has left his position as selector of Portugal, The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced on Thursday, five days after the elimination of the Seleçao in the quarterfinals of the World Cup-2022 against Morocco (1-0).

The two parties reached an agreement “to put an end to a highly successful journey that began in September 2014,” said the FPF, whose leadership “will now launch the process with the aim of choosing the next national coach,” it said in a release.

(‘I was knocked out’: fan breaks his silence about the ball that Mbappé gave him)
(This was the fatal abuse of a Moroccan child that tarnished the triumph of France)

“I leave with a feeling of enormous gratitude. (…) When you lead a group, you have to make some difficult decisions. It is normal that not everyone is happy with the choices I have made,” reacted Fernando Santos in a video posted on the Federation’s website.

The 68-year-old Portuguese coach had stated last Saturday, regarding that last game of World Cup, that he did not plan to resign, but the local press had assured for several days that the leaders of the FPF wanted to shorten his term, which in principle should last until Euro-2024.

(Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: Astana manager spoke, ‘he broke the rules’)

AFP

